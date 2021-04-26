Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four people were taken to hospital after an alleged group assault late on Sunday night in Riverview.
Four people were taken to hospital after an alleged group assault late on Sunday night in Riverview.
Crime

Four hospitalised after late night brawl in suburban street

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Apr 2021 7:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR people were taken to hospital after an alleged "group assault" on an Ipswich suburban street late on Sunday night.

Police received multiple calls about an incident at a private address on Dossie Street in Riverview just before midnight.

Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital, including a man in his 50s with a head injury.

Another two people were transported to Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Hospital in Brisbane.

All four patients were in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to the incident but there is no record of any arrests being made at this point.

"It's non-reportable so that could mean that no one has made a complaint or police are still working through it," she said.

"Police received multiple calls from informants to say there was a group assault.

"We are aware of the incident."

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local bakery rises up as Bundy’s favourite in poll

        Premium Content Local bakery rises up as Bundy’s favourite in poll

        News NewsMail readers have voted for their favourite bakery in the NewsMail and Matt Preston’s search for Bundy’s best.

        MP calls for ‘lifesaving’ road funding after Bailey blunder

        Premium Content MP calls for ‘lifesaving’ road funding after Bailey blunder

        News Mark Bailey said he misspoke in March when he said $10 million would be committed...

        WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        News What’s open around Bundaberg during the Anzac Day long weekend.

        One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

        Premium Content One injured after boating incident at Middle Creek

        News Paramedics were called to the scene after boating incident.