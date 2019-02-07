Four generations of Childers family all go to same school

HISTORY LESSON: Childers St Joseph's Prep student Madison Kelly (front) with her grandmother Maree Stallan (nee Higgins), mother Rebecca Kelly (nee Stallan), and great-grandmother Patricia Higgins (nee Harney), is the school's fourth generation student on both her mum and dad's side.

STARTING at a new school can be a scary prospect for many Prep students.

But for Madison Kelly on her first day at St Joseph's School, Childers, there was plenty of support from family members who had been in her shoes before.

The Prep student was the fourth generation of both sides of her family to attend the catholic school.

Madison's parents, Rebecca and Rowan attended the school for their primary education, both starting in 1991.

HISTORY LESSON: Childers St Joseph's Prep student Madison Kelly with her grandfather Peter Kelly and father Rowan Kelly, who also attended the same school. Contributed

Her maternal great-grandmother Patricia Higgins (nee Harney) attended the school in 1936 when it was located in Ridgway St, now the site of the high school.

Her maternal grandmother, Maree Stallan (nee Higgins), started at St Joseph's in 1964 at its current location, when the Sisters of St Joseph (Josephites) were still teaching.

Maree said she could recall having tennis and sewing lessons with the sisters during her time there.

She said the nuns lived in the convent on the grounds and used to deliver music lessons under their residence.

Rowan's father, Peter Kelly, and grandmother Mary Kelly (nee Hughes) also attended the school (Peter in the 1950s and Mary in the 1930s).

Rowan and Rebecca said they decided to send Madison to St Joseph's because of their strong connection to the school, and their good memories of their own time there.

Assistant principal for religious education Liam Dougherty said Madison had been enthusiastic to attend the school and was enjoying her time in her new surroundings.

Principal Petrea Hass said a fourth-generation family member attending the school was a testament to the school being a quality educational choice in the Childers community for the past 93 years.

"Our school is well known for the high-quality education that it provides in an environment that is both nurturing and inclusive,” she said.

"Madison and her family are a great example of the supportive and loyal families the school is proud to partner with.”