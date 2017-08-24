Four generations in beach fun run

NO AGE LIMIT: Charlie Cameron, 90, will be in the Woodgate Fun Run on the weekend.

HE'S been around the block a few times and he'll go around a few more before the weekend's out.

When John Cameron told dad Charlie he'd registered him in the Woodgate fun run, the 90-year-old laced up his sneakers and popped outside for a quick 5.8km around the block to make sure he was up to it.

He shouldn't have worried.

The great-grandfather usually gets in a 3-5km jog on a Monday before breakfast and practices his swing on the golf course up to three times a week at his home town of Rolleston in New Zealand.

He is in the country visiting his family at Apple Tree Creek and will run beside three generations, joining John and wife Kim, their son Ben, daughter Nicole McKenna and her husband Michael and their two children, Madison, 7, and Jai, 5.

Mr Cameron may find a little stiff competition in grandson Ben though, who can knock out a 10km run in about 36 minutes.

The keen runner has even trained in altitude in Kenya and gets in as much practice as he can between work at a local mill.

But Mr Cameron isn't too bothered about time: "He's got to hang around for another half an hour for me,” he said of running beside Ben.

Even the family's dog will be in on the action, which will be helped along by "plenty of carb-loading” the night before, John said.

"I'm not surprised by anything these fellas over here cook up. I'll go in it for the fun of it. I'm going with the flow,” Mr Cameron said.

He's not one to just sit around either.

Mr Cameron has worked hard over the years, trying his hand at many professions, including farming, contracting, bulldozing, floor sanding and even managing hotels.

As for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting prowess - Jai and Madison are both super fish in the pool - Mr Cameron believes they got their skills from his wife Maureen.

"She used to be a good runner. She cleaned up at sports days, blitzed everyone in the field,” he said.

Join Mr Cameron and his family in the Woodgate Beach Park to Point Fun Run on Sunday. Registration opens at 7.15am for an 8am start.