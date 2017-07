DRINK DRIVER: Lauren Baldwin downed four Strongbow Ciders before getting behind the wheel.

DRINKING four bottles of cider then driving was not Lauren Baldwin's best decision.

Baldwin was fined $650 and banned from driving for three months after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving and driving unlicensed.

She blew 0.82 on Burnett Heads Rd on June 10.

She was also driving with an open alcohol container in the car.

Baldwin's learner permit expired in August.

As well as the fine, she was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.