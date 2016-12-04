Four crews called to fire near Draper Road

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews were called to the scene of a bushfire burning near Draper Road, Woodgate.

The fire broke out around 12pm on Friday 2 December, and posed no threat to property as of Saturday afternoon.

The fire is contained and crews are monitoring and conducting backburning operations to strengthen containment lines.

Smoke may have affected residents throughout Saturday afternoon afternoon and into the evening.

In case of fires like these, residents should shut windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.