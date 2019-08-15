WATCH: Police trapped with live-streaming gunman in US

UPDATE 9:20AM: There are reports that at least two officers are locked inside the building with the gunman, Fox29 reported.

Philadelphia Police Department scanners have said the shooter is broadcasting the spree in an online live-stream video.

Philly Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted six police officers have been shot. The officers have been taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot - at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicle at the scene.

#BREAKING: Video shows officers with guns drawn during shooting incident in Philadelphia. MORE INFO: https://t.co/50HPsIxBmD pic.twitter.com/dGrbgJsS1J — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 14, 2019

The video also showed an armoured vehicle approaching an area where many police officers could be seen kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to "pull back."

MEDIA HELICOPTERS: PULL BACK FROM THE AREA - YOU ARE HINDERING OPERATIONS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Philadelphia Police Sargeant Eric Gripp said there is a large police presence on the street of the shooting, in the city's Nicetown section.

He said several officers have been injured and warned people to avoid the area while the shooting is ongoing, with reports as many as six officers have been shot.

Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The suspect has barricaded himself inside a building, and about a dozen officers took cover behind cars as officials surrounded a home with guns drawn, ABC News reported.

One woman told the outlet she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives. "I heard so many gunshots... I'm scared," she said.

TU Alert: Shots fired reported at 1500 Block Erie Av at Health Sciences Center Campus. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) 14 August 2019

The officers have been taken to temple University Hospital, with wounds believed to be non-life threatening.

A fifth officer was injured by a crash at the scene.

Temple University put itself on partial lockdown, urging people to seek shelter and remain cautious.

More to come...