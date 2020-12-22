Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire burning on Fraser Island.
Fire burning on Fraser Island.
News

Four charged over illegal campfire that caused Fraser Island blaze

Carlie Walker
22nd Dec 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR people have been charged over an illegal campfire which allegedly caused a blaze that tore through half of Fraser Island.

The charges follow a joint investigation involving Queensland Police and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

It will be alleged on October 14, QPWS rangers on K’Gari were alerted to an illegal campfire within the Duling Camp Zone of Eastern Beach, north of Orange Creek.

Rangers attended and located a campfire that was covered in sand though still radiating heat.

Native vegetation in close proximity had caught alight and started a wildfire to the north west of the camp site.

This wildfire subsequently took hold and over the following weeks burned extensive parts of the world heritage listed island.

In total, it is estimated this fire has burned approximately 87,000 hectares of the Island and required extensive firefighting efforts to bring under control.

On December 21, detectives from Maryborough CIB charged four people in relation to lighting an unauthorised campfire which was not properly extinguished.

A 24-year-old Warwick man has been charged with the unlawful lighting of a fire and leaving a fire unattended.

A 21-year-old Rosenthal Heights man, a 24-year-old Rosenthal Heights man and a 23-year-old Massie man have been charged with one count each of the unlawful lighting of fires.

They will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 21.

A 17-year-old boy will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        Premium Content That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        News Bundaberg residents were considered the state’s biggest whingers in 1994, but a government official said there was good reason for it.

        Vital service not grounded despite covid

        Premium Content Vital service not grounded despite covid

        News Despite the pandemic, the Royal Flying Doctor Service has seen minimal disruptions.

        Chinese trade friction could mean cheaper seafood for locals

        Premium Content Chinese trade friction could mean cheaper seafood for locals

        News SEAFOOD lovers are being reminded that enjoying their favourite dishes this...

        Man jailed after violent home invasion

        Premium Content Man jailed after violent home invasion

        News The court heard the man used a baseball bat to assault a person he knew.