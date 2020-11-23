Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four will face Murgon court charged with stealing a box trailer and motorbike from two Wooroolin properties in the early hours of Thursday. File Photo.
Four will face Murgon court charged with stealing a box trailer and motorbike from two Wooroolin properties in the early hours of Thursday. File Photo.
Crime

Four charged in double vehicle theft at Wooroolin

Holly Cormack
20th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR men will face Murgon court after CCTV allegedly captured them stealing a box trailer and motorbike from two Wooroolin homes yesterday morning (November 19).

Police will allege the four offenders stole a box trailer, attaching it to their vehicle at Wooroolin, before moving onto a second address where they allegedly cut open a fence and took a blue Yamaha YZF250 off road motorbike.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Murgon property at about 8.30 Am this morning and recovered the stolen property.

Police used CCTV from neighbouring towns to assist in confirming the identification of the suspects.

 

A 28-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court today charged with wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, break and enter and other drug related offences.

A 30-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court today charged with wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breach of bail, break and enter, unlicensed driving, failing to wear a motorbike helmet, and unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

A 39-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with wilful damage, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and break and enter.

A 25-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and break and enter.

murgon magistrate court vehicle theft south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        Premium Content Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        News Bundaberg man tells police liquid nioctine was for his baby as they uncover a bevy of illegal items.

        DESIGN IMAGES: School’s multimillion-dollar plan approved

        Premium Content DESIGN IMAGES: School’s multimillion-dollar plan approved

        News What the five stage master plan will mean for students.

        Glitterally cool: New business to drop first collection

        Premium Content Glitterally cool: New business to drop first collection

        News A Bundy mum-of-two has started a side hustle and said knowing someone will love her...

        FAST-TRACK: Isis Highway safety works kicking off this week

        Premium Content FAST-TRACK: Isis Highway safety works kicking off this week

        News THE Isis Highway is set to become safer with works on a $555,000 upgrade starting...