DELAYS: Four-car crash closes one lane of Bruce Hwy

Traffic is banked up on the northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy after a four-car crash this morning.

Traffic is banked up on the northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy after a four-car crash this morning. ABC

UPDATE: 12.20pm:

PARAMEDICS assessed multiple patients involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

A QAS spokesman said 10 people were assessed from the four cars but only one person was injured.

The patient suffered a shoulder injury but did not need to be transported to hospital. Nobody else was injured.

Paramedics have left the scene. Delays are still expected.

UPDATE 12.15pm:

TRAFFIC is reportedly banked up for kilometres after a multiple vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Motorists reported cars were "nose to nail" from the crash near Aussie World to past the Caloundra turn-off on the northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

BREAKING:

A MULTIPLE vehicle crash has closed one lane of the Bruce Hwy this morning.

Emergency services were called to the highway at Palmview about 11.30am to reports of a four-car crash.

Initial reports indicated an LPG tank had ruptured in the collision but Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said it was not involved.

The left northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy is closed about 100m north of Aussie World.

Crews were still at the scene assessing patients.