Four arrested at Grand Central after dramatic operation

FOUR people including a teenage boy have been arrested after a dramatic police operation through the Toowoomba CBD.

A heavy police presence swarmed Grand Central Shopping Centre yesterday after two stolen cars were tracked to the Margaret St centre on Wednesday.

Police will allege a white BMW 120i and a white Volkswagen Polo were stolen during a burglary at a Geoffrey St, Mt Lofty, home overnight Tuesday.

PolAir traced the BMW to Grand Central where the car went undercover and smashed into another parked vehicle before four people fled inside the shopping precinct about 10am.

Police pursued the offenders on foot through the centre where they were arrested and taken into custody yesterday.

Inspector Stephen Angus said the chain of events began about 7am when the vehicles were first reported stolen and sighted around the city.

"What the police have done is established cordons and with the aid of PolAir have been able to quickly identify one of the stolen vehicles which has led them to Grand Central," he said.

"It was there where the stolen vehicle had crashed into a car parked in the area.

"Four offenders alighted from the vehicle and made their way into the Grand Central Shopping Centre where they were located at various locations by police.

"All were taken into custody and charged with various offences."

A red Isuzu DMax dual cab utility with registration 1ID8UX was stolen from an address in New South Wales and a red 2009 Mazda 6 with Queensland registration 808MWG was stolen during a burglary at Middle Ridge yesterday.

Both vehicles remain outstanding and investigations are continuing.

A Quilpie woman, 26, a Goondiwindi woman, 32, and 15-year-old Wilsonton Heights boy were last night being questioned by police.

They were expected to be charged with several offences including burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Inspector Angus said investigations were continuing into the string of offences and police believe more suspects remain at large in the area.