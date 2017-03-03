Four accused of forcing their way into Avenell Heights home

FOUR people have been arrested and charged in relation to a home invasion at Avenell Heights address, during which a child was at home and a man was assaulted.

Three men and one woman are accused of forcing their way into the property about 10pm Thursday.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said an assault occurred as part of the incident.

"At approximately 10pm last night at a residence in Mikkelsen St at Avenell Heights four persons have entered that premises and have assaulted the male occupant,” he said.

"Subsequent investigations have led them to being charged by Bundaberg CIB.”

Those charged are a 24-year-old Bundaberg West man, a 38-year-old Bucca man, a 19-year-old Bucca man and a 20-year-old Bundaberg South woman.

Each of the accused is charged with one count of entering a premises with an intent to commit a crime by breaking in and assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

The man's injuries include cuts and bruises.

Det Snr Sgt Bishop confirmed all persons involved were known to each other and a child was at the Avenell Heights home during the incident.

The four will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this afternoon.