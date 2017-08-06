Foundry friends perform well at nationals

BIG GUNS: Bundy powerlifters Anna Bryant and Billa Hamilton are delighted with their performances at the GPC Nationals.

IT'S the camaraderie at her gym that keeps powerlifter Billa Hamilton coming back for another gruelling training session.

For the 30-year-old pocket rocket, the Foundry Forging the Elite gym is her second home.

It's where she sweats, trains her clients and dreams of mixing it with the best.

Hamilton competed at the Australian GPC National Titles in Melbourne late last month.

Only 2.5kg separated Hamilton from overall first place in the 67.5kg division.

She lifted a total of 507kg in three disciplines - deadlift, bench press and squat.

Hamilton admits it wasn't her best competition - as if lifting more than seven times her own body weight and finishing second overall is something she should be disappointed about.

While Hamilton was proud of her efforts, her slight dissatisfaction lies in the fact she lifted more than that weight two weeks before the competition.

"Your only competition really is yourself,” she said.

"If you can't lift the weight on the day, you can't lift the weight, it's that simple. I don't care if I finish third or fifth, as long as I do a PB.”

Fellow Foundry powerlifter Anna Bryant finished third overall in the under 60kg category lifting a total of 385kg.

Hamilton will take a break from comps until next year, focussing on her training and her gym.

"Preparation for a comp takes a fair bit of discipline - it's always a struggle,” she said.

"I'm looking to rest for a bit and put in more time here running the gym.”

Hamilton wants to host more powerlifting comps and pass on the wisdom her coach Shaun Housman has taught her.

"We pass this onto our clients, who may not want to compete, but are following a strength program,” she said.