FRIENDSHIP FORCE: Don McKewen and Jeremi Snook hope to eliminate the epidemic of loneliness.
News

Foundation builds friendships

Rhylea Millar
9th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
EXCITEMENT mounted for a non-for-profit club last week, when the organisation’s president visited from the U.S.

The Friendship Force Club has been running for almost three decades, has about 1500 members across 360 clubs in more than 60 countries around the world.

Bundaberg’s group has 41 members who travel around the globe, where they participate in seven-night homestays and exchanges.

President for Bundaberg’s club Don McKewen said the experience was life-changingchanging and often leads to a bond of friendship between host and guest, that lasts a lifetime.

“Because you’re staying with locals, you get to go to the places they go and experience a real version of different cultures,” he said.

“It’s those little things that really mean something … not a seven-star hotel sitting on the bank of Riviera.”

CEO and U.S president of the Friendship Force Club Jeremi Snook recently visited Bundaberg and attended one of the club’s monthly functions.

“This club offers an authentic and unique travelling experience and there is a real epidemic of loneliness,” Mr Snook said.

“Members of Friendship Force are seeking real, meaningful connections and are wanting to gain a fuller understanding of different cultures.”

A plaque was recently engraved and placed at Bundaberg’s Botanical Gardens to celebrate Mr Snook’s visit to the region.

Bundaberg’s Friendship Force Club will be holding a membership recruitment information session in May and are seeking members aged 55-60.

For more information, visit friendshipforce-aussie.org/bundaberg-myclub-blog.

Bundaberg News Mail

