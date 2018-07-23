Bulldogs lock down another pup

CANTERBURY have had a rare recruitment win after securing the services of boom forward Rhyse Martin.

Martin knocked back offers from rivals and even a lucrative deal in the English Super League to stay at Belmore.

He's committed to a new one-year deal with the club.

It's much-welcomed signing news for the struggling Bulldogs, who have been forced to release star players Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye this season due to salary cap pressure.

Veteran backs Josh Morris and Brett Morris are also on their way out of Belmore next season, while Greg Eastwood will also depart.

Martin has emerged as a shining light in what has been a tough season for the Bulldogs on and off the field.

Teammate Adam Elliott says the retention of the back-rower was vital to the rebuild of the club.

"He's really earned that contract. It's a really big lift having young guys staying on at the club for a couple of years," Elliott said.

"Rhyse is a really good ball runner. He runs a great line on the edge and he probably runs the best line at our club and we've been saying that for a while.

"He's been doing it in NSW Cup for years and years now.

"He scored a great try against the Raiders, the first try, it was just a really good edge back-rower try. He can run that tough line and he carried a few blokes over the try line and that's something he's a little underrated with at the moment."

Martin's signature comes a week after the club locked down up and coming half Lachlan Lewis.

Lachlan Lewis has re-signed with the Bulldogs. Picture: AAP

Lewis also turned down offers from rival clubs to remain at Canterbury on a two-year deal.

Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said Lewis represented the kind of player the club wanted to rebuild around.

"Lachie has shown that he has the desire and ability to be a big part of our club going forward. He has transitioned well into our NRL squad in recent weeks and his signing is a positive sign for what lies ahead for the club, as well as another important stage of our recruitment process for next season," he said.