Forums to explain waste plan

Bundy MP Leanne Donaldson says she is passionate about reducing waste.

BUNDABERG and Burnett residents will have their chance to hear about how the government plans to tackle waste at two forums to be held in the region.

With the planned introduction of a Container Refund Scheme and plastic bag ban in Queensland from July next year, each electorate is hosting a forum for local community organisations to explain the benefits of these measures.

Burnett residents and community groups are invited to attend a forum on Monday, August 28 at Bundaberg State High School at 5.30pm.

Bundaberg residents can attend a forum on Wednesday, August 30 at the Bundaberg Bowls Club at 5.30pm.

"We are all sick of littering and waste, and these measures promise to reduce these problems and create new business opportunities in collection and recycling,” Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said.