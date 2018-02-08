Menu
Forum to tackle scourge of ice

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett speaks to the media today.
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett speaks to the media today. TAHLIA STEHBENS

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett is co-hosting an ice forum in Bundaberg this month in a bid to end the pain and destruction caused by the highly addictive drug.

Mr Bennett said he and the LNP Opposition would continue to ramp up the fight against ice to protect families from being torn apart.

Mr Bennett said he wanted to engage the community and better gauge policy needs.

"The LNP already has a comprehensive ice strategy that we took to the last election but we don't pretend to know it all,” Mr Bennett said.

"There's a lot of local community groups out there from various sectors who have been working hard behind the scenes to try to tackle the growing issue and I applaud them for their proactive response to the crisis, and I look forward to hearing from them at the forum too.”

Mr Burnett said the effects of ice continued to plague our courts, police and hospital services and he urged users, their families and the broader community to join the conversation.

"Ice doesn't discriminate - it's affecting families right across the spectrum,” Mr Bennett said.

"What we're trying to do here is to make sure the pressure continues on the government of the day to make sure Bundaberg gets our fair share.

"Our region deserves a rehabilitation centre to stop ice from taking further hold of our region, and the LNP is committed to ensuring we get a facility.

"It's not about politicians to make these decisions, it's about the community and that's why continuing to put ice front and centre of our community on February 20 is a real and tangible outcome that people can become involved in.”

Mr Bennett said the LNP wanted to get the plan right and work with the Labor government to do something before the drug destroyed even more lives.

The Bundaberg ice forum will be held at 11am on Tuesday, February 20. Attendees need to register to be able to have their say.

To register your interest in the event, phone the Burnett Electorate Office on 4111 5100 or the Bundaberg Electorate Office on 4111 3100.

The ice forum is one of four the LNP has organised across the state, the first in Toowoomba on Monday.

