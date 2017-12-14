Menu
Forum to help you beat the Christmas blues

A forum has been set up for those feeling sad over Christmas.
A forum has been set up for those feeling sad over Christmas.

FINANCIAL hardship, family conflict and loneliness can increase stress for people with anxiety and depression in the lead-up to Christmas and new year celebrations.

Beyondblue clinical adviser Stephen Carbone said people with mental health conditions should think about coping strategies.

"Common triggers for people with mental health conditions during the holiday period include budget stress, being invited to more social engagements or being left on your own, and the pressure of living up to expectations,” Dr Carbone said.

"Most people find the Christmas and new year period stressful, but if you have anxiety or depression an increased level of stress may cause an escalation of the condition.”

Beyondblue has created an online forum thread titled Christmas 2017/New Years Chillout Lounge where people can seek support, join conversations or learn coping strategies.

"Forum users can post anonymously about how they are feeling and share tips on how to cope,” Dr Carbone said.

Find the forum at http://bit.ly/2o29sZ7.

