Forum to help small businesses learn

Small businesses are being urged to attend a helpful forum in Bundaberg.

SMALL business owners are being encouraged to attend a forum with Small Business Minister Michael McCormack in Bundaberg next week.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the event was a great opportunity for small business owners to learn about the government's plan for fair competition, assistance available, obligations and more.

"The session also allows for the minister and agencies to hear direct from the public current issues that are affecting small business operation,” Mr Pitt said.

Dr Craig Latham, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Deputy Ombudsman and a senior executive from the Australian Taxation Office will also attend the forum.

The small business forum is being held next Monday from 8.30-10am at Rowers on the River, Quay St, Bundaberg.

For more information or to register for the forum contact Mr Pitt's office on 4152 0744. RSVP by Friday.