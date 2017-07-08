Forum for our future

THE Bundaberg Regional Youth Hub is hosting a forum focussing on how education, industry and community make a difference for our youth.

Now in its fourth year, the hub is a collaboration between the Bundaberg region's six state high schools, training organisations and other groups that work together to support young people's successful transition into employment, training or further education.

Special keynote speaker Professor Julian Teicher from CQUniversity will speak on the future outlook of careers and what jobs will be available for young people in a decade.

The forum will be held at Across the Waves on Wednesday, August 9.

To register your attendance, email Alana Sinnamon on asinn19@ eq.edu.au or phone 0476830965 by July 28.