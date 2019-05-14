Menu
EMPTY SHOPS: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said growing the economy was key to making filling Bundy's vacant shops.
Politics

Forum focus: Pitt's plan to fill Bundy's empty CBD shops

Geordi Offord
by
14th May 2019 6:48 PM
BUNDABERG'S growing number of empty shops is another topic on the minds of constituents heading into this weekend's federal election.

It's an issue that has been a hot topic around the region as many CBD businesses are forced to close due to high rent costs and more people turning to online shopping.

An anonymously submitted question to the candidates forum on Monday night asked current member for Hinkler Keith Pitt what he would do to fill the vacant spots.

Mr Pitt said creating a stronger economy was key.

"We need to continue to develop our economy the more people we have here in well paid work means more people in local shops," he said.

He said the Hinkler Regional Deal was another project to help fix the problem.

"As part of the regional deal we've set up the demaining of Quay St to let council do what they want to do around the CBD in terms of its development to get more people into that local area and more people into small business," he said.

"It's about ensuring strong lines, we are reducing the tax rate, and there will be an instant increase to asset write off.

"It's all about ensuring that small business is strong, because confident businesses employ."

