Crime

Aussie Fortnite gamer avoids jail

by Steve Zemek, AAP
13th Nov 2019 10:51 AM

 

A SYDNEY gamer who inadvertently live-streamed himself assaulting his pregnant partner has narrowly avoided being sent to jail.

Luke James Munday, 27, was on Wednesday sentenced to a 14-month good behaviour bond after being convicted of domestic violence-related common assault in Picton Local Court.

His lawyer told the court the assault was "just a slap" - remarks for which he was rebuked by magistrate Mark Douglass.

 

Luke James Munday, a Sydney Fortnite gamer who inadvertently live-streamed himself slapping his pregnant partner, appears at Picton Court to be sentenced. Picture: Dylan Robinson

 

Munday pleaded guilty in September to assaulting his partner while live-streaming a Fortnite game after she had asked him to come to dinner in their Oran Park home in December 2018.

Mr Douglass said he considered sending Munday to jail and he may have been handed a custodial sentence were it not for the submissions made on his behalf.

 

crime domestic violence

