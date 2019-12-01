Menu
Sad child, domestic violence, sex abuse concept. Generic picture from istock. No identification.
Former volunteer, sex offender fined for unreported contact

Sarah Barnham
1st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A SEX offender in Gladstone has been fined $600 after he failed to report contact with a child as per his obligations under the Child Protection Act.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim, was convicted in 2018 of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child.

This conviction meant the 74-year-old became a reportable offender and is required to report any contact he has with children within 24 hours of it happening.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of failing to reply with his reporting conditions.

The man, an air force veteran and former Gladstone Rural Fire Service volunteer, breached his reporting conditions when he failed to report visiting his newborn grandchild in hospital in August this year.

The court was told the man reported the visit one month later, despite his obligation to report it with 24 hours.

Defence lawyer Brad Krebs said his client overlooked the visit and did not think he have to report it.

Mr Krebs said although his client was retired, the man was still very active within the community.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said this was "concerning" given the man had a diagnosis of paedophilia - non-exclusive.

"You have become a reportable offender," Mr Kinsella.

"This means you become someone accountable to report on a number of areas in your private life."

Mr Kinsella noted this offending breached the suspended jail term he received in 2018 of the original offending. For the original offending the man received a two year jail term suspended after serving four months for an operation period of four years.

Mr Kinsella said up until man's offending involving the victim child in 2017, he could be described as "someone of good character".

"You have serviced your community and you have also served your country," Mr Kinsella said.

The man was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.

He was committed back to the District Court at a date to be confirmed for the breach of the suspended sentence.

