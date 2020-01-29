Menu
Derrick Levasseur
Former US cop and Big Brother winner delves into true crime

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
29th Jan 2020 8:50 PM
American TV host Derrick Levasseur says he understands the growing criticism around true crime shows.

The Breaking Homicide star told Confidential that shows about unsolved murders often exploit victims for ­entertainment.

"There are a lot of crime shows that use exploitation to get views but I'm not in that business," he said.

"I pride myself on only taking on cases that I think can make a real difference.

Derrick Levasseur in Sydney ahead of Foxtel's Investigation Discovery launch. Picture: Toby Zerna
"I'm looking at it from the lens that the family members are going to watch it and there are certain aspects that are not important to the case and they definitely don't have to be rehashed on camera for the family so there's an absolute respect for them there."

Levasseur, 35, is a retired police sergeant turned licensed private investigator from Rhode Island and he stars alongside forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie on Breaking Homicide, which airs on US true crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID).

The ID network launches in Australia on February 1.

The show helps families who have lost loved ones in unsolved murders and are "desperate for the truth".

"I promised the families from the beginning that I will do everything in my power to make sure that their loved one is portrayed in the best light because not all victims make the right decisions in life but that doesn't mean they deserve what happened to them," ­Levasseur said.

"It's a message to any suspects out there, any people that have committed these crimes and think they got away with it - the simple answer is they haven't and they should be very afraid because at some point someone's going to put the pieces together."

The former Big Brother winner has vast experience after working as a local police officer for 13 years and also working with the FBI and Secret Service.

He said the hardest part about hosting the show is covering cases that involve children.

"It does get a little difficult sometimes when it involves children for me as I'm a father myself," he said.

Investigation Discovery launches this Saturday on Foxtel and Breaking Homicide starts February 7 at 8.30pm.

