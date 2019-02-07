Tim Gilbert’s racy new TV role

Tim Gilbert and Peter Gleeson, pictured together at Royal Randwick, ahead of the launch of their new TV show Racing Dreams. Picture: Richard Dobson

Tim Gilbert and Peter Gleeson, pictured together at Royal Randwick, ahead of the launch of their new TV show Racing Dreams. Picture: Richard Dobson

TODAYis so yesterday. Just ask Tim Gilbert.

He has nothing but fond memories about Today - the show that made him a household name.

The veteran sports presenter left Nine, his former workplace of 23 years, on "great terms" in December and is preparing to launch a new show, Racing Dreams, at Sky News on Saturdays.

Gilbert said he is still close mates with former Today host Karl Stefanovic, whose downfall led to a dramatic shake-up of Today including the departure of Gilbert and newsreader Sylvia Jeffreys, and a reduced role for entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

"We're great friends. I saw him (Karl) the other day," Gilbert said.

"It's overwhelming the amount of people who'd come up to us and say they loved the show (Today)."

Tim Gilbert, left, with Peter Gleeson, is launching a new show on Sky News Live. Picture: Richard Dobson

"I was at Nine for 23 years and Today for five years. We had such success in five years, that's my major reflection of Today.

"And I've still got so many friends who are involved and I wish them well going forward.

"It's like everything in life, everything has a start and a finish, and it was a close on a chapter for me that I had a lot of fun doing."

Gilbert's first big post-Today role is hosting Racing Dreams, 12-part one-hour weekly program about the racing industry, alongside respected former newspaper editor Peter Gleeson.

"If you like that sort of sense of cheeky humour - that's what we're going to do for an hour every Saturday," Gilbert said.

Racing Dreamsairs at 10am Saturdays from February 9. Picture: Richard Dobson

"(Racing) is the sport of kings but you don't need to be royalty but you don't need to have regal heights to be a part owner of a horse."

He said Racing Dreams was "racing done in a different way".

"It's more about the connections, the owners, behind the scenes, and where and how they got into it," he said.

"Like Takeover Target, who was bought for $1000-odd … and it went on to make $6 million and raced in front of the Queen.

"They're the kinds of dream stories that we're looking to cover. You don't need to be a multi-millionaire to buy into a horse."

Horses are, it seems, a topic close to the Gilbert family.

"My life is right into horses, so we own horses and a pony that my daughter rides," Gilbert said.

"There's a lot of horses in and around our family."

Racing Dreams airs at 10am Saturdays from February 9. Watch on Sky News Live, Foxtel channels 103 and 600.