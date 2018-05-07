Former The Waves junior on World Cup mission

BIG CHANCE: Sydney FC player Joshua Brillante in action in a training session earlier this week.

BIG CHANCE: Sydney FC player Joshua Brillante in action in a training session earlier this week. PAUL MILLER

THERE is a burning desire in Bundaberg's Josh Brillante to make sure this year is his time to be heading to a FIFA World Cup.

Brillante was named in Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk's initial 32-man preliminary squad with fellow Bundy player Mitch Langerak for the tournament in Russia next month.

The Sydney FC player was rewarded after another stellar season at the club, which saw the side win the FFA Cup and the A-League minor premiership.

But both players are not in Russia just yet.

The duo needs to survive van Marwijk's cut next week, which sees the squad reduce to 26 ahead of a 20-day camp overseas ahead of the World Cup.

The squad will then be reduced to 23 for the tournament on June 3, in between Australia's two friendlies against Hungary and the Czech Republic.

"I'm super excited to be in and honoured to be picked,” Brillante told the NewsMail today.

"But we're still not in there just yet.”

BACK FOR MORE? Mitch Langerak went to the 2014 World Cup with the Socceroos. George Salpigtidis

And Brillante knows better than most the feeling of missing out.

He was named in former coach Ange Postecoglou's 30-man squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but missed the final cut.

"I was quite devastated because I'd been in amongst the squad but then missed out,” Brillante said.

"I was quite close last time, like this time, so hopefully I can make it.”

Brillante said the pain of that time could be what pushes him to the World Cup.

Since the 2014 edition, Brillante has gone overseas and played in Italy before playing some of his best football in Australia for the past two years.

"I think as a person and as an athlete you learn lessons along the way, they go hand in hand,” he said.

"Over the past four years I've played overseas and at home and I feel like I've grown up a lot.”

His football has also changed.

Brillante has played in the midfield after being used as a defender for most of his career previously.

His versatility is what van Marwijk has selected him for.

But Brillante said he won't rely on that advantage.

"If I'm not up to standard, it doesn't help,” he said.

"For Australian-based athletes there are no more games, so there's nothing I can do with matches to prove I need to be picked.”

Brillante has been making sure he remains fit with one-on-one sessions with the strength and conditioning coach at Sydney FC.

He also has had some training with the club.

If Brillante is selected for the World Cup, he would join fellow Bundaberg player Langerak as one of just two players from the Rum City to play at arguably what is the world's biggest sporting event.

Brillante, a former The Waves junior, said it would be good if both were on the plane.

"All we got to do is keep working hard to make sure we are picked,” he said.

"Coming through I knew him quite well as he headed to Melbourne (Victory) as I played for The Waves.

"It's good to see people from the country areas get picked.”

Brillante and Langerak will find out if they are picked for the final 26-man squad next week.

Read more about the

team selected for the

Cup on Page 26