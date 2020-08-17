Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
TV

Former Tannum Sands beauty queen stars on the Bachelor

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER Tannum Sands woman is one of 25 ladies in the race for Locky Gilbert's heart on the latest season of the Bachelor.

Charley Bond, 25, has thrown her rose in the ring appearing on Network Ten's popular reality show.

READ MORE: Refs cop abuse at football game

READ MORE: Mixed weather for the coming week

 

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer

When Ms Bond appeared on the red carpet she immediately recognised Locky from Network Ten's other reality show Survivor.

"I'm Charley, I'm 25 and I'm from Brisbane," she said.

"I can be funny, and loud and just have a good time.

"And I also love my eyebrows."

 

Miss Country Girl Australia contestant Charley Bond. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer
Miss Country Girl Australia contestant Charley Bond. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer

It's not the first time the now blonde bombshell has appeared in the spotlight, with the reality star first appearing in articles of The Observer for sport, school and Miss Country Girl.

The 25 year old used to regularly play soccer and football in Central Queensland and was a top contender in the 2011 Miss Country Girl competition, placing third at the event.

She also attended Tannum Sands State High School.

Ms Bond now lives in Brisbane and is a PE Teacher.

charley bond gladstone faces miss country girl australia the bachelor australia
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are kids being targeted by a legal gateway to gambling?

        Premium Content Are kids being targeted by a legal gateway to gambling?

        News CONCERNS grow as report highlights an unregulated industry open to anyone of any age.

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy farmers claim some have seen 300 per cent rates rise

        Premium Content Bundy farmers claim some have seen 300 per cent rates rise

        News THE region’s cane growers and the farming community are calling for a fair go after...

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        VOTE NOW: Which of these 30 Bundy cafes is your favourite?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which of these 30 Bundy cafes is your favourite?

        News Vote in our poll for your favourite cafe

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        WATCH 28: How break-in inspired new watch group

        Premium Content WATCH 28: How break-in inspired new watch group

        News Latest suburb to join Neighbourhood Watch revealed.

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM