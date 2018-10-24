Former swimming coach on rape charge

A FORMER Brisbane swimming coach has faced court after being charged with historical sexual offences including rape.

The 55-year-old was granted bail after a brief appearance at the Brisbane Arrests Court on Wednesday.

He's been charged with multiple offences including rape, 12 counts of indecent dealing with a child under the age of 16 and three counts of procuring a child to commit an indecent act.

It's alleged the incidents occurred between 1991 to 2005 when the man was working as a swimming and triathlon coach and relate to four child victims.

"These allegations are strenuously denied by him and will proceed to trial," lawyer Kristy Bell told the court.

Ms Bell argued her client faced a significant delay before the matters would be dealt with and was willing to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.

The court heard the man had been in possession of travel documents when he was arrested, but Ms Bell said they were for his partner to travel to New Zealand with her mother, not for him.

The matter has been adjourned until November 20.