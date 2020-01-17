Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Davis (centre) has been on the Roosters coaching staff.
Nick Davis (centre) has been on the Roosters coaching staff.
Rugby League

Former Swan Davis‘ shock NRL gig

by Michael Carayannis
17th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL premiership winner Nick Davis will switch codes and play for the Sydney Roosters.

The Swans grand final hero will play for the Roosters during the two day nines tournament next month.

Davis will wear his famous No.2 jersey. He played 168 AFL games including Sydney's 2005 premiership win.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

He has most recently been the Roosters kicking coach.

"Rugby league was one of the first sports I played growing up," Davis said.

"I have always followed the game so when I had a chat with Trent about playing with the Roosters at the nines It was an easy decision straight away."

Nick Davis (centre) will make the transition from the Roosters’ coaching staff to playing for the team.
Nick Davis (centre) will make the transition from the Roosters’ coaching staff to playing for the team.
 

More Stories

Show More
afl nick davis nrl nrl nines rugby league sydney roosters sydney swans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        premium_icon Man, 60s, taken to hospital after getting kicked by horse

        News PARAMEDICS, including Critical Care, were called to Gooburrum after a man in his 60s was kicked by a horse.

        Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        premium_icon Fixture for Bundy Big Bash final to be decided tonight

        Sport Local teams are waiting with bated breath as last round of the Aussie Bundy Big...

        Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        premium_icon Region ready for some relieving rainfall after dryspell

        News DESPITE only recording 24mm of rain so far this month, Bundy has still had three...

        Popular restaurant and cafe business shifts focus for 2020

        premium_icon Popular restaurant and cafe business shifts focus for 2020

        News The new year has brought with it a shift of focus for Eleven Acres.