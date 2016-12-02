33°
Former student shares bomb hoax experience

Mikayla Haupt | 2nd Dec 2016 8:32 AM
A bomb threat was recently made to Walkervale State School in Bundaberg.
A bomb threat was recently made to Walkervale State School in Bundaberg.

A BOMB threat is a very confronting experience, particularly in a school environment.

The student body becomes a sea of worried faces as teachers try their best to keep everyone calm, when they themselves have no answer as to what is happening.

"It's just a drill” is often the answer.

Up until this year, drills were for fires and intruders.

Once the siren rings everyone leaves their belongings and makes for the oval in a somewhat civil fashion.

No one is supposed to call their parents or even touch their phones, and while that may be a means to keep from mass panic and parents blocking up phone lines, all a worried child wants to do is talk to their parents so they can be told everything is going to be alright.

As an older sister, my main concern was trying to find my little sister once the school was evacuated.

Once we are away it becomes a waiting game - the students sit and watch as the dog squad sweeps through the school - they aren't just drills any more.

As police cars line the streets and warning surrounding houses of the potential danger, we try to keep light minded, teachers try to calm those who are scared and everyone else tries to make conversation about everything and anything.

It is important for schools to have an evacuation zone preplanned, away from any buildings with access to shade and water.

With two threats in two months, the likelihood of these events occurring again are no longer anomalies so schools need to be adequately prepared and trained to handle the situation, a threat like this happen again.

The sweep can take close to an hour if not longer to complete, dehydration and sunburn can cause just as much stress and restlessness in unstable times.

Mikayla Haupt is a journalist at the NewsMail and was involved in a bomb hoax at her high school.

MIKAYLA HAUPT

Bundaberg News Mail

