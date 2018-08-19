Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former senator Jacqui Lambie has put out a call for a reality TV role because she needs the cash.
Former senator Jacqui Lambie has put out a call for a reality TV role because she needs the cash.
TV

Ex-senator Jacqui Lambie is fishing for reality TV role

by Fiona Byrne
19th Aug 2018 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER senator Jacqui Lambie has put a call out to producers declaring she wants a gig on reality TV - because she needs the money.

Lambie, who resigned from federal Parliament last November when her British dual citizenship came to light, said it was time to take the reality TV plunge.

"Quite frankly if they are running Dancing with the Stars I would like to learn to tango so I can tango with world leaders when I get back up there," Lambie said.

But she was not sure she could cope with I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! owing to her back issues.

She said she was aiming for another tilt at the Senate, but other than media gigs had not found regular work since.

"I am starting to financially struggle, so I don't have a choice, I am pretty much going to jump on a bandwagon somewhere," she said.

"I walked out (of parliament) with nothing, no payout, no nothing.

"As an independent when you are out the door, you are out the door and you have to survive."

Related Items

Show More
editors picks entertainment former senator jacqui lambie politics reality tv tasmania

Top Stories

    UPDATE: GPC remains tight-lipped on Zussino's role

    UPDATE: GPC remains tight-lipped on Zussino's role

    News A complaint about the running of the organisation was referred to Queensland's crime watchdog on Friday.

    'Girl On Fire' swoops in to see Bundy's chicken whisperer

    premium_icon 'Girl On Fire' swoops in to see Bundy's chicken whisperer

    News EVERY girl has a spark inside, including stunt artist Ky Furneaux

    • 19th Aug 2018 4:57 PM
    Mercury to drop with chilly mornings on the way

    premium_icon Mercury to drop with chilly mornings on the way

    Weather A dry air mass has swept across the state

    Local Partners