Former Seagulls Stefaniuk's happy at the Waves

LEAGUE: The Seagulls will always be close to Billy Stefaniuk's heart but the Bundaberg Rugby League's top-tryscorer will wear the Waves Tigers moniker in today's major semi final at Salter Oval.

Stefaniuk left Hervey Bay for the Tigers during the off-season, and with halfback Clinton Horne - who followed the same path - picked up where they left off in new surrounds.

After three consecutive BRL minor premierships for Hervey Bay, the duo has helped lead the Tigers to one win away from a grand final berth.

For Stefaniuk, it has been a season in which he has reinvented the way he approaches the game.

As a Seagulls, he's used to the ball being spread to his left wing, where he often used his blistering speed and scintillating turn of pace to blow away the opposition.

His new surrounds, with a new coach in Antonio Kaufusi, new teammates (apart from Horne and Chris Robinson-Ford, who played every game for Hervey Bay in 2015), and a new game plan meant he was forced to readjust.

"It's been pretty good,” he said. "They've worked a lot on some of my weak points and I've changed up a few things.

"I'm running in to look for the ball a lot more now. It used to always come my way but I've come in and had to seek it out.

"It's a good thing. It's a little thing but it makes a big difference. Waves have been great for that. They've taught me all of these little things, the one percenters, that's helped me.”

Stefaniuk was confident about his side's chances against the minor premiership-winning Wallaroos, who have not played since the Tigers' 27-24 win on August 4.

The Tigers beat Isis Devils 18-16 in last week's qualifying final, though Wallaroos have not played since the last round.

"Every time you play them it's a hard game,” he said. "It's not a game where you run half-heartedly or you'll get hurt.”

Kick-off at 5pm.