Former school principal wins highest honour

LOCAL teachers' union activist and regular NewsMail letter-writer, Allan Cook was recently made a Life Member of the Queensland Teachers' Union (QTU) as its highest honour that can be awarded.

His award was presented by the QTU President Kevin Bates at the union's recent biennial conference in Brisbane for having "served as an example to others by the manner in which they have loyally supported the QTU and its policies”.

His commendation cited Mr Cook's experienced insight into education issues as beneficial in policy development, his work in mentoring younger active teacher unionists and his effectiveness as a union delegate on its state council as an exemplar to others.

In accepting his award, Mr Cook reflected on what an honour and privilege it had been to work with, represent and advocate for teacher professionals and public education.

In reflecting on his involvement in several successful union campaigns, Mr Cook noted they had benefited teachers, but also students and the system as a whole, such as reducing class sizes.

Mr Cook taught as a head of department, deputy principal and principal in local schools, Bundaberg North SHS and Isis District SHS (Childers) for most of his career. He commented on his pride at making a contribution to teacher unionism while living and working in Bundaberg.

Mr Cook officially retired in January.