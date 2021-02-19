Menu
Former First Officer of the Captain Creek Fire Brigade John Massurit.
Crime

Former rural firey has matter mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
19th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
A former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member accused of being found with stolen brigade property had his matter mentioned in court on Friday.

John David Massurit, the former first officer of the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Massurit did not appear in court and was represented by his lawyer.

The court heard submissions had been made to the prosecution for consideration and Massurit’s lawyers were awaiting a reply.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on March 12.

