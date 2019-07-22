PHOTO GALLERY: Former Bundy girl crowned Miss World Australia

BUNDABERG-born Sarah Marschke has been crowned Miss World Australia 2019.

Ms Marschke, 20, said she couldn't believe it when she found out she had won.

Sarah Marschke, 20, wins Miss World Australia at Palazzo Versace, Gold Coast. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

"Oh my goodness the first thing rushing through my mind just before the announcement I thought no matter what happens I've done so well," she told The Courier-Mail.

There was fierce competition with 29 contestants, 11 of whom were Queenslanders, at the ritzy Palazzo Versace Hotel for the final announcement on the Gold Coast last night.

While she's been in Sydney for the last four years, she said a "tiny bit" of her still feels like a "Queenslander at heart."

"I was born in Bundaberg but I'm very proud to represent New South Wales," she said.

Ms Marschke, who donned a dazzling royal blue evening gown on Friday, said she splits her time working as a disability support worker and AFL player for the Sydney Bombers.

And now she can't wait to celebrate with her family and two cousins who came up from Sydney just for the event.

The 20-year-old will be representing Australia at the International Miss World pageant in London in December.

"I am honestly so honoured and I am going to do my best to represent Australia.

"And hopefully I'll make a few friends along the way too," she said.

Jenayah Elliott from Perth was first runner-up while Sydney's Tasha Ross pulled up as second-runner up.

Top five finalists

Sarah Marschke, NSW - winner

Jenayah Elliott, WA

Tasha Ross, NSW

Clara Momesso, VIC

Sophia Harris, QLD