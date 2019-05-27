Menu
Geoffrey Doolan is accused of sexually assaulting a prisoner.
Crime

Former prisoner accused of preying on fellow inmate

Sherele Moody
by
27th May 2019 6:00 PM
A CENTRAL Queensland man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a fellow prisoner at a major prison.

Geoffrey Doolan on Monday pleaded not guilty to attacking the other man in June 2017 at the Wolston Correctional Facility in Ipswich.

Doolan's trial will be held over two days at the Brisbane District Court.

Crown prosecutor Simon Lewis said the 51-year-old used his finger, hand and fist to assault the other man while the alleged victim was making cups of tea, a sandwich and coming out of the shower.

The defendant is also alleged to have called the other prisoner "a gay p----er who loves c---".

Mr Lewis said Mr Doolan told his cell mate that he was "going to make his a--- sore" and that he was going to "f--- him up the a---".

The threats of violence and the touching was so concerning to the alleged victim that he made complaints to correctional staff and eventually gave police a statement, Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis told the jury it did not matter that the two men were in jail.

"Whether you are in prison or not you still have certain rights and obligations," he said.

Doolan has lived in Rockhampton and Mackay.

The trial before Judge Vicki Loury continues. - NewsRegional

