Former principal accused of indecent assault of students

A FORMER principal and Christian Brother accused of indecently assaulting five students at two schools allegedly used "stomach ache" as a "code word" before touching one pupil and is accused of telling another boy "You don't need to get the strap if you only listen to me and do what I want".

Peter Nicholas Joseph Lennox, 79, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of indecent assault against five boys between 1974 and 1987.

Four alleged victims were students at St Paul's Catholic College in Manly where he was a principal between 1974 and 1977.

The fifth alleged victim went to St Patrick's College in Goulburn where Lennox worked as a teacher and Year 10 dormitory master.

Now elderly, he required a hearing aid during the first day of his trial at Downing Centre District Court yesterday where a jury of nine women and three men were told that he joined the Christian Brothers in 1958 and worked at various schools.

In his opening address, Crown Prosecutor Tarik Abdulhak said there was a practice at St Paul's that unwell students went to see the principal before their parents were called.

He said it was alleged one St Paul's student, then aged 13, was called into Lennox's office over the PA system on four occasions in 1974 and 1975.

Lennox would then ask him about his "stomach ache", Mr Abdulhak said, which "became a code word for what was to follow".

On each occasion Lennox is accused of touching the boy's genitalia and on one occasion masturbating him.

Lennox is also additionally accused of rubbing his own genitalia against the same boy's back while the pair was standing on a podium during a school assembly, Mr Abdulhak said.

He said that another alleged victim who "got in trouble in class a bit" was indecently assaulted three times at St Paul's after being sent out of class.

On one occasion Lennox allegedly told him: "You don't need to get the strap if you only listen to me and do what I want".

Another boy was allegedly unwell and went to see Lennox before being told to take down his pants.

Mr Abdulhak said it would be alleged he stood frozen while Lennox touched his genitalia.

The alleged victim, then aged 15, from St Patrick's College had a medical condition related to his groin and wanted some cream while Lennox was dormitory master there in 1987.

The former principal will have his first day of trial facing accusations he indecently assaulted boys at St Paul's in Manly and Golburn's St Patricks. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/The Daily Telegraph

Lennox is accused of grabbing the boy's genital area before the student jumped away.

But Lennox's lawyer Greg Walsh said his client strongly denied having any sexual attraction to any students.

He told the jury his client did keep bandages and aspirin and "things like that" in his office back when he was principal.

"In those days in addition to administering corporal punishment he would try to help students if they needed help in that way," he said.

"Sure, he may have administered the strap, sure he may have sought to help students who had a high temperature or had appendicitis or needed help, but he did not do that in the context of getting them to pull their pants down or touch their penis or masturbate their penis at all," he said.

"He didn't do that. He said he's not guilty."

Mr Walsh said that three of the five complainants had instituted proceedings seeking large damages from the Christian Brothers order.

He said the trial would also hear evidence "a number of complainants" had been in contact with each other.

"At the end of the day allegations such as these can be easily made. They are hard to defend," he said.

"Don't think that necessarily because he was a former Christian Brother he must be guilty."

The trial before Judge Leonie Flannery continues.