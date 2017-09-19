27°
Former police officer Rides for Remembrance

LOCAL retired police officer, Chris Sidey took part in the annual Wall to Wall: Ride for Remembrance over the weekend.

Conducted annually, this motorcycle ride serves to honour and remember those police officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Queensland riders will make their way to Toowoomba for the Baton Ceremony before arriving in Canberra on Saturday.

He was joined by hundreds of motorcyclists from police jurisdictions across Australia and ride under ACT police escort to the National Police Memorial.

Mr Sidey was farewelled from the Bundaberg Police Station by Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Glenn Cameron.

