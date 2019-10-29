Menu
Arrest Court
News

Former school association executive charged with fraud

by Kay Dibben
29th Oct 2019 3:49 PM
THE former executive manager of Presbyterian and Methodist Schools Association has been charged with fraud for allegedly downloading confidential school data.

Rick Hiley appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today, making his first court appearance on the fraud charge.

Hiley, 43, an accountant from The Gap, is charged with dishonestly obtaining computer data records from Somerville House Foundation, on May 26, 2017.

Hiley is alleged to have downloaded more than 10,000 files of private data while employed as business manager at Somerville House in July, 2017.

Former Presbyterian and Methodist Schools Association executive manager, Rick Hiley. Picture: John Gass
The downloaded data allegedly included personal details of some of the state's wealthiest donors and most prominent identities, including the State Governor Paul de Jersey.

Other data allegedly related to business leaders, multi-millionaire benefactors, lawyers, doctors and charity workers.

In June, 2017, the alleged download of confidential information was disclosed to Somerville House Foundation, whose members include the Governor.

An investigation conducted by Somerville House Council uncovered a series of bizarre text messages between Hiley and a high-ranking police officer and church elder.

The texts related to a "covert" rendezvous to do "Eddie the Eagle" in a nude men's spa at a notorious Korean bathhouse in Woolloongabba.

Hiley was later appointed the executive manager of PMSA, the body that governs four elite private Queensland schools, Somerville House, Brisbane Boys' College, Clayfield College and Sunshine Coast Grammar School.

He was on $350,000 a year before he resigned.

Hiley, who was represented by a lawyer, was granted bail and the case was adjourned until November 18. He was not required to enter a plea.

crime editors picks education fraud presbyterian and methodist schools association somerville house foundation

