Former PCYC building set for $2 million makeover

Carolyn Booth
| 22nd Mar 2017 11:48 AM
SCHOOLS FUNDING: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has announced a combined $7.5m for Kepnock State High School and Bundaberg State High School, including $2 million to upgrade the former PCYC building.
SCHOOLS FUNDING: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has announced a combined $7.5m for Kepnock State High School and Bundaberg State High School, including $2 million to upgrade the former PCYC building.

A MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR school hall at Kepnock State High School and $2 million for Bundaberg State High School to transform the former PCYC building has been announced.

Making the announcement this morning, Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the combined $7.5 million funding was part of the state's government's Advancing Queensland Schools funding package.

The funding will see a $4.5m multi-purpose hall built at Kepnock State High School, enabling the school to host assemblies, events and indoor sports.

Kepnock High will also receive $1 million to refurbish and extend its administration block to provide an enhanced student services facility, including a foyer and guidance officer rooms.　

Bundaberg State High School will get $2 million to upgrade the old PCYC building into a performing arts centre.　

"The Kepnock High community has been calling for a new school hall for many years,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The school needs a fit-for-purpose venue to host assemblies, events and indoor sports.

"I know how important this facility is and I am proud to have delivered for our community.

"I want to congratulate the school leadership, the P&C and broader school community for their efforts to secure this funding.

"Our government is determined to give every student in every school the best possible education,” she said.

"That means delivering the teachers, curriculum and school facilities we need to give students the best chance at success.

"This project will also create vital jobs for local tradies and more opportunities for apprentices and trainees.”

Tenders for the projects will go out next month.

A MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR hall will be built at Kepnock State High School, it was announced today.

