Former Patel patient calls for Pennington protest

SUPPORT is growing for sacked Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington.

Patient advocate Beryl Crosby called for a protest to be held tomorrow in an emotional Facebook post.

Mrs Crosby rose to prominence after speaking out as a former patient of Jayant Patel.

Her post reads:

"No confidence in the Wide Bay Hospital board.

"They have sacked our CEO Adrian Pennington.

"The CEO has done so much for our hospital and improved so many services since he has been here.

"He was even awarded the CEO of the year.

"I am outraged, and we need to rally to get him back.

"The health minister Steven Miles is sitting on his hands here, he oversees the hospital boards. "Surely there should have been some mediation offered at least.

"I have rang the minister's office and please if you agree that this is wrong could you ring too and tell them that you disagree with this decision. 07 30356100.

"In conjunction with others in the community we will hold a rally of protest.

"4pm Thursday afternoon in the park across the road from Bundaberg Hospital.

"Please come along and show your support."

Mr Pennington's contract was terminated with immediate effect yesterday.