Former P&O chef to lead food tour for Year of Pig

FIRE up your cooking skills and discover the best places to buy fresh produce and key ingredients for your favourite Asian dishes as Bundaberg celebrates Chinese New Year.

Former head chef of P&O Resorts, Tony Ching will host an exclusive food tour as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's line up of events.

Council community and cultural service spokeswoman Judy Peters said the tour was one of many fantastic activities promoting the Year of the Pig and would be a favourite among foodies.

"This is the perfect opportunity for food lovers to gain further insight into Chinese and Asian culture with a hands-on cooking class where you can sit down and enjoy the fruits of your labour," she said.

Foodies can also participate in A Taste of China which is on the menu on February 15, with nibbles, dragon dancing, Nanning artists performing and a free movie.

"Expect a range of Chinese nibbles and beer accompanied by lion and dragon dancing performed by Bundaberg's own PCYC Blazers for this event," Cr Peters said.

The Chinese Food Discovery Tours and Cooking Class will start at Bundy Asian Supermarket on McLean St daily at 5.15pm from February 13-15, with an additional tour at 10.30am on February 15.

Tickets are $59 per person and bookings are essential.

Tickets for A Taste of China at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre are $15.

Book at www.moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au or phone 4130 4100.