Former One Nation adviser Sean Black. (AAP Image/David Clark)
Crime

Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

by Peter Gleeson
10th Aug 2018 2:35 PM
A FORMER One Nation adviser jailed for raping a woman has lodged an appeal against his five-year sentence.

Sean Black has filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence with the Court of Appeal.

The hearing will be held at the Court of Appeal on a date to be determined.

Black's sentence was to be suspended after two years and three months.

Earlier this month Black was convicted of raping the woman in a bathroom in 2007, pushing her down stairs and crushing her hand in a door.

Black, who did not give evidence, was acquitted on a separate count of assault.

