Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Former NRL star Ben Barba sells Shire home at a loss

by Jonathan Chancellor
23rd Jul 2019 11:16 AM

DESPITE the emerging property price recovery across Sydney, former NRL star Ben Barba has sold in the Sutherland Shire at a big loss.

His former Caringbah South home quietly sold for $1,085,000, nearly $100,000 less than the $1.18 million he paid in 2014 - just two years into Sydney's five-year boom.

Barba bought the two-bedroom home a month after signing a three-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks.

Fast-forward five years and the former fullback has been deregistered from the NRL and is reported to be working in Mackay and playing football for Mackay Rangers.

The Caringbah South home became a $1000-a-week investment when Barba left to play in France and England.

Barba had been playing for the Cowboys. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Barba had been playing for the Cowboys. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He later signed with North Queensland but his contract was terminated before he played a game, after video emerged of an alleged altercation with his girlfriend at a casino.

The NRL later deregistered Barba, effectively handing him a life ban, and in court he pleaded guilty to public nuisance and was sentenced to community service but not convicted.

How the property looked back when Barba bought it in 2014.
How the property looked back when Barba bought it in 2014.

Barba is still seeking a buyer for his Brisbane investment house, at offers over $849,000 for the four-bedroom home he paid $769,000 for in 2013.

In 2017 he sold a Caringbah South investment unit for $600,000, after paying $425,000 in 2012.

More Stories

ben barba cronulla sharks mackay rangers north queensland cowboys nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    TOP MARKS: From Shalom to world's best insurance investigator

    premium_icon TOP MARKS: From Shalom to world's best insurance...

    News ONE of Bundaberg's own is making waves in the insurance investigation game, in fact he's been recognised as one of the best in the world.

    Aged care worker reveals brutal reality of job in viral post

    Aged care worker reveals brutal reality of job in viral post

    Health "It leaves her “a broken, shattered human”

    Man nearly hits police officer in stolen car

    premium_icon Man nearly hits police officer in stolen car

    Crime Police investigating after man steals car from Moore Park Beach

    WATCH THE VIDEO: Mystery light could be Indian moon mission

    premium_icon WATCH THE VIDEO: Mystery light could be Indian moon mission

    Offbeat A mystery light has been seen streaking across the sky tonight.