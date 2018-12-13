Former NPL star wants to be a Jet

ARRIVAL: Matthew Capelo is pictured playing for Moreton Bay against South West Thunder in 2016. Capelo moved to Hervey Bay for work, bringing an end to his six-year NPL career.

ARRIVAL: Matthew Capelo is pictured playing for Moreton Bay against South West Thunder in 2016. Capelo moved to Hervey Bay for work, bringing an end to his six-year NPL career. Nev Madsen

FOOTBALL: A move to Hervey Bay has brought an end to Matthew Capelo's National Premier League-playing days, but it could mean a major opportunity for a Wide Bay Premier League club.

Capelo spent six seasons at Moreton Bay Jets, playing a club record 145 games in the NPL and FFA Cup.

That time included a NPL grand final victory in 2015 - courtesy of a 2-1 win against Brisbane Strikers he described as the the greatest game he played in at Moreton Bay - and two appearances in the FFA Cup's round of 32.

His work as an exercise physiotherapist has resulted in a move to Hervey Bay, and a friendship with former team-mate and gifted footballer Liam Previtera may well deliver Kawungan Sandy Straits Jets the coup of the off-season.

Capelo, who left for a European vacation on Tuesday, is yet to commit to a club for the 2019 season, but said he was keen to play for the Jets.

"I'm not sure where I'll play yet but it's been good so far,” Capelo said. "(The Jets) are a great bunch of guys.”

Capelo said he planned to play in the local league due to his work commitments.

"I'm keeping my options open but playing in the local league is my priority at the moment, mostly due to my commitments for work,” he said. "I'm keen to take it relatively easy this season.

"I enjoyed playing at Moreton Bay, it had its good and bad moments but I loved it.

"There's a lot of stress in those higher competitions which will be nice to avoid.”

Previtera played five WBPL games for the Jets this season, and was a member of Moreton Bay's NPL team in 2015-16.

After several years anchored to the bottom of the WBPL table the Jets have built a squad which could result in a move up the ladder.

The club has been approached by a number of players, who the Jets will welcome with open arms.