Former Mundubbera journo remembers ‘dream job’

REMEMBERING THE PAPER: Former Mundubbera journo Noel Thompson looks back on his job with The Times. Picture: Alex Treacy

AS WE move closer to the final print edition of the Central and North Burnett Times, we've been in touch with several former journos about their memories with the paper.

These journalists have been telling the stories of the North Burnett for decades, and we thought it would be fitting to celebrate those responsible for bringing these yarns to the region.

Former Mundubbera journalist Noel Thompson reminisces on his time with the Central and North Burnett Times below, and his connection with the community.

FOR me being a journalist for the Central and North Burnett Times was my dream job.

For many years I wanted to report on the communities of Eidsvold and Mundubbera.

When I was finally given the opportunity in 2013, the job became something entirely different to what I thought.

I didn't stand outside the community and look in, I became connected to the people in their pursuits of fun and happiness.

I became a part of my community's everyday life.

Football, cricket, bowls, golf, darts, quilters or CWA, I was one of them and I loved the feeling of belonging.

One of the early stories I covered was the Eidsvold and Mundubbera Naidoc celebrations.

In Mundubbera a native Garden and the ceremonial Yarning Circle was opened for use at the Mundubbera State School.

Mr and Mrs Malcolm Brown opened the garden as part of the school's Naidoc celebrations. The entire school attended the cutting of the ribbon and a short ceremony to mark the occasion was enacted.

Mr & Mrs Malcolm Brown cut the ribbon to open the Yarning Circle at the Mundubbera State School. Picture: Noel Thompson

"The Yarning is a traditional style of conversation and is highly valued in Aboriginal and Torres Strait cultures, as it links and engages everyone participating in a relaxed and formal way," said former school captain Misty Tucker.

At Eidsvold State School the traditional dance was, and still is a special part of Naidoc Week.

The dances rehearsed after school for months to get it right and they were magnificent on the day.

Tim Chapman Sings, dances and plays the didgeridoo at Eidsvold. Tim also taught all of the dance troupe all the ceremonial routines. Picture: Noel Thompson

With all the dancing, singing and speech making out of the way, it was time for eating. Macadamia balls, damper and bunya nut pesto all prepared buy school students.

The paper version of the Central and North Burnett Times will be sadly missed in our communities.