Former MP Rob Messenger's grim prediction on Covid-19

SHUTTING down all mass gatherings, not just those of more than 500 people and providing residents with leeway on their loan repayments are measures former Burnett MP Rob Messenger believes should be implemented amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Messenger said with people suggesting the coronavirus was similar to the common cold, he didn't believe people were "understanding the gravity of the situation".

Concerned with the infection and mortality rate associated with coronavirus, Mr Messenger said if the virus has a 20 per cent infection rate and mortality rate of one per cent, there could be 45,000 Australians die prematurely in the next 12 months, but if those rates were greater, millions of Aussies could be at risk.

With these "horrific" potentials, Mr Messenger believes that shutting down mass gatherings, whether it be local sport, or greater needed to be undertaken alongside the introduction of a program to assist those who have been isolated.

He said such a program could be based on the model used by Meals on Wheels with people skilled in hazmat cleaning.

Mr Messenger said pressure could also be put on the banks to exempt people from making loan repayments, particularly for the next six months.

He said everyone was currently taking a hit by the virus and the banks could withstand not getting repayments, which could "translate into saving lives" as people would be less inclined to open their businesses and work to make repayments.

At 6am yesterday, there were 375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, from which 27 have recovered and five people have died according to the health department.