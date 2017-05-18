22°
News

Former MP Rob Messenger leaves Jacqui Lambie team

Jay Fielding
| 18th May 2017 3:04 PM
Rob Messenger
Rob Messenger

FORMER Member for Burnett Rob Messenger has quit working for Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie.

A former member of the Palmer United Party, he joined her office as chief of staff when she was still a senator for the party set up and led by businessman Clive Palmer.

When she left PUP, Mr Messenger stayed on in his role.

Mr Palmer promptly expelled him from the party, saying at the time that "Everything Senator Lambie says is really coming from her chief of staff".

Tasmanian newspaper the Advocate reported that Mr Messenger finished up earlier this month, as did his wife, Fern, who was Senator Lambie's office manager.

"It wasn't working any longer," Senator Lambie said today.

"The main reason was we grew apart.

"Rob has moved onto bigger and better things.

"I am grateful for his work in the office and I wish him all the best in his endeavours.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to discuss this further."

Mr Messenger was elected to parliament for the Nationals at the 2004 election when he defeated Labor's Trevor Strong in Burnett.

He went on to blow up the Dr Death saga when he named rogue surgeon Jayant Patel under privilege.

Relations with the party later sourced, and he quit the LNP to sit as an independent in 2010 before Stephen Bennett returned Burnett to the conservatives at the 2012 election.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  jacqui lambie politics rob messenger

