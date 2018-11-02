Menu
Former Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was fined after she crashed into a cane train.
Former Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was fined after she crashed into a cane train. Sarah Steger
News

Former MP fined over cane train crash

Carolyn Booth
by
2nd Nov 2018 2:19 PM
FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has been fined after she was found to have caused a crash that derailed a cane train.

A police spokesman confirmed the driver of the collision along Burnett Heads Rd on July 13 was issued a traffic infringement notice for driving without due care and attention.

Ms Donaldson spent about an hour trapped in her car after it hit the cane train.

The 50-year-old was flown to Brisbane for emergency treatment, where she remained for about a month after suffering neck and leg injuries, believed to have included a broken leg.

The NewsMail understood Ms Donaldson returned to Bundaberg in August where she underwent treatment at Bundaberg Hospital before returning home.

From July 1, legislation changed to give Queensland police the option of imposing a fine of $522 for drivers in relation to the offence of driving without due care and attention.

Previously drivers had to face court over the offence.

A mandatory penalty of three demerit points also applies.

Ms Donaldson was the Labor Member for Bundaberg between 2015 and 2017 before she lost the 2017 election to current Member for Bundaberg David Batt.

During her term she was also elevated to the Minister for Agriculture.

Bundaberg News Mail

