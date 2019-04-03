Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANSWERS: Former Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice has called on Labor to reveal where they will put the Greens on their how-to-vote cards, saying coal and nuclear power are the
ANSWERS: Former Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice has called on Labor to reveal where they will put the Greens on their how-to-vote cards, saying coal and nuclear power are the "only choices” Australia has as reliable power sources.
Politics

Former MP calls out Labor

Katie Hall
by
3rd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice has called on Labor to reveal where they will preference the Greens, saying coal and nuclear power are the "only choices” Australia has as reliable power sources.

His call-out comes after tensions over energy continue to rise for the major parties in the lead up to the federal election.

In his weekly NewsMail column, Mr Courtice said Labor either "backs the coal industry and values the economic security it provides to 212,000 families and countless businesses in our state, or it doesn't”.

The former Labor MP, who had a key role representing the mining sector in the Hawke-Keating government, said Bill Shorten needed to clarify his position on the future of mining in Queensland.

He called for all Queensland Labor candidates, including Hinkler's Richard Pascoe, to reveal where they would preference the Greens.

Mr Shorten and Mr Pascoe did not respond to NewsMail questions.

Mr Courtice said the Greens said they would "shut down all coal-fired power stations and coal exports in 11 years' time”, which would "collapse the Queensland economy”.

"The flow-on effects would devastate other industries and leave our state in a third-world situation,” Mr Courtice said.

"Coal and nuclear power are the only choices Australia has to generate reliable base load power in the near future.”

Queensland Greens senator Larissa Waters said the party wanted a transition to publicly owned renewable energy, "creating thousands of good, steady jobs and delivering cheap, reliable energy”.

bill shorten brian courtice federal election 2019 greens labor larissa waters politics richard pascoe
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Transport Minister questions Quay St bypass funding basis

    premium_icon Transport Minister questions Quay St bypass funding basis

    Politics Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey says there's still a lot of work to be done for key CBD project.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Creator of $35K gem bikini reveals unique inspiration

    premium_icon Creator of $35K gem bikini reveals unique inspiration

    Business Bundaberg-born jeweller Vanessa Nock explains unique project

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy organisation making a real impact in helping people

    premium_icon Bundy organisation making a real impact in helping people

    Business Group delivers for those in need

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Council debate continues among readers

    premium_icon LETTERS: Council debate continues among readers

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:00 AM