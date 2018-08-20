Former MP back in Bundy after train crash

Former Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson is back in Bundaberg after receiving treatement in Brisbane following a car crash.

FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has returned to Bundaberg, more than a month after she was seriously injured in collision with a cane train.

The 50-year-old was flown to Brisbane for emergency treatment following the July 13 crash, which left her with significant injuries after her hatchback slammed into a cane train on Burnett Heads Rd.

The NewsMail understands Ms Donaldson returned to Bundaberg last week, but as she still requires medial attention, the former agriculture minister is yet to return home and is now undergoing treatment in Bundaberg Hospital.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman confirmed the 50-year-old was in a stable condition.

Police investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.